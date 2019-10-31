CHICAGO (CBS) — Red Line trains were halted and then rerouted Thursday afternoon due to a “medical emergency” on the tracks at the Harrison stop.
The Red Line was rerouted to the Loop ‘L’ tracks – and the elevated Brown Line tracks on the North Side and Green Line tracks on the south – between Fullerton and Cermak-Chinatown, the CTA said.
Red Line trains are stopping at Armitage, Sedgwick, Chicago/Franklin, Merchandise Mart, Clark/Lake, State/Lake, Washington/Wabash, Adams/Wabash, and the elevated Roosevelt stops, the CTA said.
The Chicago Transit Authority also advised using other service alternative such as nearby bus routes, or buses to other train lines.
The CTA did not immediately provide further details on the “medical emergency.”