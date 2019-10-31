'WINTER' WEATHER:Officially, This Is The Snowiest Halloween In Recorded History
CHICAGO (CBS) — Red Line trains were halted and then rerouted Thursday afternoon due to a “medical emergency” on the tracks at the Harrison stop.

The Red Line was rerouted to the Loop ‘L’ tracks – and the elevated Brown Line tracks on the North Side and Green Line tracks on the south – between Fullerton and Cermak-Chinatown, the CTA said.

Red Line trains are stopping at Armitage, Sedgwick, Chicago/Franklin, Merchandise Mart, Clark/Lake, State/Lake, Washington/Wabash, Adams/Wabash, and the elevated Roosevelt stops, the CTA said.

The Chicago Transit Authority also advised using other service alternative such as nearby bus routes, or buses to other train lines.

CHECK: CTA Updates

The CTA did not immediately provide further details on the “medical emergency.”