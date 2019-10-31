  • CBS 2On Air

CHICAGO (CBS) — Two people, a seven-year-old girl and an adult male, were shot in Chicago’s Little Village neighborhood Halloween evening.

The incident took place around 5:30 pm. Thursday on West 26th Street and South Ridgeway Avenue.

The girl is listed in critical condition at Stroger Hospital of Cook County. The 31-year-old male is reportedly in fair condition.

 

This is a developing story. Check back with CBS 2 for more details.