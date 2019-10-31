CHICAGO (CBS) — Two people, a seven-year-old girl and an adult male, were shot in Chicago’s Little Village neighborhood Halloween evening.
The incident took place around 5:30 pm. Thursday on West 26th Street and South Ridgeway Avenue.
The girl is listed in critical condition at Stroger Hospital of Cook County. The 31-year-old male is reportedly in fair condition.
Detectives are on scene and canvassing after a juvenile was shot and critically injured at 3700 BLK of W 26TH Street. CPD PIO Sgt Rocco Alioro responding along with #CPDMediaCar to gather information. pic.twitter.com/zIDX2a9Xqa
— Anthony Guglielmi (@AJGuglielmi) October 31, 2019
This is a developing story. Check back with CBS 2 for more details.