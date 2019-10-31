'WINTER' WEATHER:Officially, This Is The Snowiest Halloween In Recorded History
CHICAGO (CBS) — A woman was found dead with an 8-foot python around her neck Wednesday night at a northwest Indiana home filled with 140 snakes.

Indiana State Police said, shortly before 9 p.m., state troopers and Benson County Sheriff’s officers responded to a 911 call about an unresponsive woman with a reticulated python wrapped around her neck at a home in Oxford, about two hours southeast of Chicago.

Paramedics attempted to revive 36-year-old Laura Hurst, but were unsuccessful, police said.

Police said there were 140 snakes in the home, about 20 of them belonging to Hurst, who visited the home about twice a week before she died.

An autopsy was scheduled for Friday to determine how Hurst died.