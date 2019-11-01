



As a 7-year-old girl clung to life after she was shot while trick-or-treating in the Little Village neighborhood on Halloween, Police Supt. Eddie Johnson said detectives have identified one person of interest who might be the shooter.

“There’s no place for this savagery in our city,” Johnson said at Police Headquarters on Friday morning. “I’m disgusted, but committed to doing everything we can to find the cowards that would engage in a gun battle in the early evening hours while children were trick-or-treating.”

The girl, dressed in a bumblebee costume, was one of many people going in and out of businesses on busy 26th Street near Lawndale Avenue around 5:30 p.m. Thursday, when a group of men chasing a 31-year-old man started shooting.

Police have said the shooter was wearing a mask.

Superintendent Johnson announces a person of interest identified in the despicable shooting of a 7 year old girl. Response from community has been overwhelming and we thank Little Village for all the information being shared. pic.twitter.com/o9BjocJfiw — Anthony Guglielmi (@AJGuglielmi) November 1, 2019

The man was shot in the hand, and the girl was shot in the neck and chest. The girl was in critical but stable condition at Stroger Hospital, and the man was being treated at Mount Sinai Hospital.

Johnson said the shooting appeared to stem from a dispute between rival gangs, and that the girl who was shot was just in the wrong place at the wrong time. He said the 31-year-old man apparently was the intended target.

A video that has gone viral shows trick-or-treaters running as the shots rang out. Blocks away, a Ring doorbell video also picked up the shots.

Johnson said the video evidence detectives have collected has been very helpful.

The superintendent also said there has been an “overwhelming” response from the Little Village community, with Area Central detectives flooded with calls from tipsters, and many people coming into the Odgen District police station with information.

“That’s how we’re going to solve this case. It’s going to take a community-wide effort. The only way we can make our neighborhoods safe is if everyone is invested in the process. There’s no place for offenders to hide when all eyes are searching,” Johnson said. “We’ve had a great deal of tips come in for this particular incident, and that tells me people are tired of this senseless violence.”

Johnson said detectives are looking for multiple suspects connected to the shooting, and have identified one person of interest. The superintendent said there is a “great possibility” that person is the shooter.

“I know there are people out there that have details on who these individuals are, and where they might be located. I’m asking anyone who knows anything to stand up and do the right thing. Come forward so we can hold these offenders accountable. The individuals that did this cannot be trusted in the Little Village community or in any neighborhood in Chicago,” Johnson said.

Police have asked anyone with information on the shooting to contact Area Central detectives at 312-747-8380. Anonymous tips can also be sent to CPDTIP.com.