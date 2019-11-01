CHICAGO (CBS)– There is a hard freeze this morning, with snow still on the ground and temperatures in the 20s.
Wow! Look at this FRIGID 'feels like' temps this morning! Bundle up #Chicago, and be watching for ice. @CBSChicago pic.twitter.com/PVZHkD7dk2
— Megan Glaros (@MeganGlaros) November 1, 2019
Temperatures will rise to the 40s around Friday afternoon.
Some light rain and snow is possible Friday night.
The weekend is expected to be dry with a mix of sun and clouds, but cold with temperatures in the 40s.
Don’t forget to change your clocks back an hour early Sunday morning.