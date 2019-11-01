  • CBS 2On Air

Filed Under:Chicago, Chicago Temperatures, Chicago Weather

CHICAGO (CBS)– There is a hard freeze this morning, with snow still on the ground and temperatures in the 20s.

Temperatures will rise to the 40s around Friday afternoon.

Some light rain and snow is possible Friday night.

The weekend is expected to be dry with a mix of sun and clouds, but cold with temperatures in the 40s.

Don’t forget to change your clocks back an hour early Sunday morning.