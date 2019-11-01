  • CBS 2On Air

CHICAGO (CBS)– Hearings to kick a powerful state democrat out of office start Friday.

Representative Luis Arroyo was slapped with a bribery charge earlier this week. He’s accused of offering to pay $2,500 a month to a state senator, in return for support of one of his bills.

But, he didn’t know their meetings were being recorded for the feds.

Friday, an investigative committee is meeting to start the official process of removing Arroyo from his post.

If arroyo does not step down, the house has can expel him by a two-thirds vote.

 