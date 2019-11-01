CHICAGO (CBS) — A DuPage County probation officer was sentenced Friday to one year of periodic imprisonment for inappropriate sexual contact with a female probationer.

Christian Nunez, 34, served as the victim’s probation officer following her release from jail in May 2017, according to the DuPage County State’s Attorney’s Office. During that time, officials say, Nunez contacted the woman from his personal cell phone and sent naked photographs of himself to her, asking for photos and videos of her in return.

Authorities say Nunez went to the woman’s home in March 2018 and instructed her to perform oral sex on him, which she did. After this, the woman contacted Lombard police, who began an investigation.

Nunez appeared in court on May 25, 2018 and has been out on bond since then. On June 6 of this year, he entered a blind guilty plea to one count of official misconduct and one count of custodial sexual misconduct.

The Oswego man will be required to register as a sex offender for ten years following his release, and must also serve 30 months of probation and undergo sex offender counseling.

“Without a care or consideration given to his victim, Mr. Nunez took advantage of his position of authority over her to satisfy his sexual desires,” DuPage County State’s Attorney Robert Berlin said in a written press release. “He violated the oath he took to his position and breached the public trust in the most despicable manner and for that he will be held accountable.”