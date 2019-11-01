CHICAGO (CBS) — St. Charles police have released a surveillance image of a man accused of pointing a handgun at a woman outside of a Walmart Thursday night.
The victim told police she was approached by the man near the entrance of the store, located at 150 Smith Road, around 10:15 p.m. She immediately ran back into the store, police say, and the man entered a vehicle parked in a nearby handicapped spot. He then drove southbound, exiting the parking lot.
Police describe the offender as a white male, 5’10, medium build with gray hair and 50-60 years old. He was wearing a gray hoodie reading “university” and blue jeans, and got into a four-door, silver car with a sunroof.
St. Charles police asks anyone with information to call 630-377-4435.