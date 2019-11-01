  • CBS 2On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    4:00 PMJudge Judy
    4:30 PMJudge Judy
    5:00 PMCBS 2 News at 5:00PM
    5:30 PMCBS Evening News with Norah O'Donnell
    6:00 PMCBS 2 News at 6:00PM
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Aggravated Assault, St. Charles, Walmart Gun

CHICAGO (CBS) — St. Charles police have released a surveillance image of a man accused of pointing a handgun at a woman outside of a Walmart Thursday night.

The victim told police she was approached by the man near the entrance of the store, located at 150 Smith Road, around 10:15 p.m. She immediately ran back into the store, police say, and the man entered a vehicle parked in a nearby handicapped spot. He then drove southbound, exiting the parking lot.

St. Charles Suspect

(Credit: St. Charles Police Department)

Police describe the offender as a white male, 5’10, medium build with gray hair and 50-60 years old. He was wearing a gray hoodie reading “university” and blue jeans, and got into a four-door, silver car with a sunroof.

St. Charles police asks anyone with information to call 630-377-4435.