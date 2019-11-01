CHICAGO (CBS)– Chicago police released the October 2019 crime summary, which revealed a drop in crime throughout the city.

“These efforts, this month experienced the lowest number of shootings and murders in any October since 2015,” Police officials stated in a press release. “Additionally, murders for the month of October have fallen more than 20% compared to October of last year.”

In October, there were 38 murders in Chicago, the lowest number since 2015, when there were 31 in October, the report stated.

Police said there was a 10% decline in overall crime citywide.

“This decrease in gun violence has also been helped by CPD’s commitment to removing illegal guns from the streets of Chicago,” police said in the written summary.

Police said nearly 9,300 guns have been recovered so far this year.

According to the crime summary, there were 196 shootings in Chicago during the month of October. In October of 2018, there were 209 shootings across the city.

“The sustained reductions in citywide murders and shootings continue building on historic lows in aggravated batteries, burglaries, motor vehicle thefts and robberies, which are at the lowest levels since 2000,” police said.

Chicago police supt. Eddie Johnson addressed the media Friday morning and said he feels good about the statistics

he is focused on facts. He said progress has been made, but there is still work to do even with the steady declines.

“That is progress, it’s not cause for celebration, but we are certainly in a much better place than we were in 2016 and quite frankly than we were last year,” Johnson said.

In the October report, there was also an update on progress toward reforms required under the court-enforced consent decree at CPD. Starting Friday, a policy goes into place requiring officers to contact dispatch by radio anytime they point their firearm at a person. Officers were trained on this new policy last month.

Johnson also addressed the incident involving a 7-year-old who was shot Thursday night while trick-or-treating. He asked for the public’s help in locating the suspects.

“There is no place for this savagery in this city,” he said. “People are tired of this senseless violence.”

He said tips and video have been helpful in this case and the girl’s condition has been stabilized.

Johnson attributed crime reduction in part to community groups come forward to partner with the police.