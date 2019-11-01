CHICAGO (CBS)– School’s back in session Friday morning for Chicago Public School teachers and students.
After an 11-day strike, and back-and-forth contract talks, the teachers union and the school board finally reached an agreement.
As for parents, they’re just glad their children are back to school.
So what are teachers getting out of the new contract?
Smaller classes, a social worker and nurse in every school as well as 16% raise over five years.
They had wanted a three year contract, but settled with five and no additional prep time.
But, the teachers will get five additional paid school days for the time they were on strike.
They had wanted the mayor to give them all 11 days.
As for students, they’re excited to be back. One student told CBS 2, she really missing school.
At this point, it’s still unclear when the five make-up days will be scheduled.