CHICAGO (CBS) — Trina is the PAWS Dog of the Week.
She’s an adorable two-month-old terrier mix who is very playful. She loves to run around with her puppy friends.
Trina is very smart and a very quick learner. It makes her a great student in those future training classes.
Just go to the PAWS Adoption Center in Lincoln Park at 1997 North Clybourn Avenue for more information on Trina and other pets ready for their forever homes.
Tobias, Agnes, and Sasha are three pups taking part in our Fall in Love adoption event. Tomorrow, Nov. 2, their adoption fees will be waived! All three would love to find calmer households for a relaxing forever getaway. Find all of our adoptable dogs at https://t.co/UwTrbyWDK0. pic.twitter.com/VSdFuEposH
— PAWSchicago (@PAWSChicago) November 1, 2019
Join PAWS Chicago for the “Fall In Love” event set for Saturday at the Lincoln Park and Highland Park Adoption Centers. Adoption fees for all adult dogs will be waived.
For more information, check out pawschicago.org.