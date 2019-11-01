Filed Under:Animal Adoption, Chicago, PAWS Chicago, PAWS Dog Of The Week, Shop The Great Escape


CHICAGO (CBS) — Trina is the PAWS Dog of the Week.

She’s an adorable two-month-old terrier mix who is very playful. She loves to run around with her puppy friends.

Trina is very smart and a very quick learner. It makes her a great student in those future training classes.

Just go to the PAWS Adoption Center in Lincoln Park at 1997 North Clybourn Avenue for more information on Trina and other pets ready for their forever homes.

Join PAWS Chicago for the “Fall In Love” event set for Saturday at the Lincoln Park and Highland Park Adoption Centers. Adoption fees for all adult dogs will be waived.

For more information, check out pawschicago.org.