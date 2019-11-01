IHSA Denies CPS Cross Country Teams' Appeal To Compete In Playoffs; Teams To Take Their Case To CourtThe IHSA was hearing an appeal to continue the season allowing runners to compete in the sectionals.

Fantasy Football Start And Sit Week 9: Sit Philip Rivers Against Packers DefenseThe Fantasy Football Today crew breaks down why the Chargers Philip Rivers should be benched this week. Who should you start in his place?

Brock Lesnar Takes Down UFC Nemesis Cain Velasquez At WWE Crown JewelBrock Lesnar retained the WWE Championship at the Crown Jewel pay-per-view in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, scoring revenge on Cain Velasquez.

Nagy Taking A Page From World Series Champs To Uplift BearsChicago Bears head coach Matt Nagy, always positive thinking, greeted his players Thursday with a power point presentation on...the Washington Nationals.

Bulls Take 21-11 Lead In First Half, But End Up Falling To CavsKevin Love had 17 points and 20 rebounds, Tristan Thompson scored 23 points and the Cleveland Cavaliers defeated the Chicago Bulls on Wednesday night.

Bears’ Matt Nagy Doesn’t Clear Up Communication Issues On Missed Game-Winning Field GoalAs much as Matt Nagy is trying to turn his attention to the Philadelphia Eagles, "#hashmark" is still trending at Halas Hall.