CHICAGO (CBS) — On the heels of record snowfall on Halloween, a light mix of rain and snow is headed to the Chicago area Friday night.
CBS 2 Meteorologist Mary Kay Kleist reports a fast-moving front will bring the wintry mix to the area between sunset and midnight, as temperatures drop to a low of about 31 overnight.
Only minor accumulation is expected through Saturday, with flurries lingering through the day.
Saturday should see a high of around 36, and Sunday should be dry and cloudy, with a high of around 43.