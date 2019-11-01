  • CBS 2On Air

CHICAGO (CBS) — On the heels of record snowfall on Halloween, a light mix of rain and snow is headed to the Chicago area Friday night.

(Credit: CBS)

CBS 2 Meteorologist Mary Kay Kleist reports a fast-moving front will bring the wintry mix to the area between sunset and midnight, as temperatures drop to a low of about 31 overnight.

Only minor accumulation is expected through Saturday, with flurries lingering through the day.

(Credit: CBS)

Saturday should see a high of around 36, and Sunday should be dry and cloudy, with a high of around 43.