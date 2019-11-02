CRETE TOWNSHIP, Ill. (CBS) — Four people were hospitalized Saturday in a three-vehicle accident in Crete Township, officials said.
The crash happened at 2040 E. Exchange St. in Crete Township just after 9 a.m. Saturday.
One person was unresponsive when police came to the scene, according to Crete Township Fire Protection district Lt. Kyle Haemker. Four people were taken to area hospitals – one was reported in serious-to-critical condition, two in fair-to-serious condition, and one in good condition, Haemker said.
Haemker said there is a dangerous curve at the accident scene and accidents there are frequent.