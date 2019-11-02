CHICAGO (CBS/AP) — The Chicago-based 7th U.S. Court of Appeals voted this week not to rehear a case over a block on a 2017 Indiana law restricting abortions.
The law would make it tougher for minors to get abortions without their parents’ knowledge.
The Chicago Daily Law Bulletin reported Friday that the active judges on the panel voted narrow 6-5 against a rehearing en banc – or a hearing before all the appeals judges rather than just a panel of them.
The vote means a preliminary injunction imposed by an Indiana court in 2018 remains in place. A three-judge 7th Circuit panel recently upheld that injunction.
One 7th Circuit judge, Michael Kanne, said the case should be reheard because blocking state laws “is a judicial act of extraordinary gravity.”
Indiana generally bars abortions for minors living at home without parental consent. But minors can seek exceptions.
The 2017 law would require parents be given notice of a planned abortion even if their daughter doesn’t need their consent.
