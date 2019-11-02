CHICAGO (CBS) — The Chicago Bears travel this Sunday to play the Philadelphia Eagles. Kickoff is noon.
Here are some things you need to know:
Philadelphia has owned the Bears as of late, including that hearbreaking loss in the NFC Wild Card game. The Eagles have won 10 of the last 14 games. However, the Bears, lead the overall series 30-15-1.
The Bears hope to keep the running game going. Last week, rookie running back David Montgomery ran for 135 years on 27 carries. He ranks No. 2 among rookie backs, behind Josh Jacobs, with 366 years and three touchdowns.
The last time the Mitchell Trubisky played against the Eagles, he threw for 303 years, a Bears playoff record.
Defensively, the Bears rank No. 6 in the NFL in fewest points allowed per game (17.6), No. 8 in turnover margin (+3); and No. 6 in fumble recoveries.