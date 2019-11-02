CHICAGO (CBS) — A cold front moved through Chicago Saturday morning.
At the north end of this front is low pressure, centered above Lake Superior, which will be slowly moving. As a result, we can expect a chance of some light rain or drizzle, with a chance for some flurries in the air late Saturday.
It’s a cloudy and raw November day in Chicago with temps that’ll run about 18 degrees below the norm.
Highs for the most part on Saturday top out only in the upper 30s.
As this system slowly moves to the east, we’ll see mostly cloudy skies on Sunday with temps in the middle 40s – still about 11 degrees below normal.
Meanwhile, don’t forget that on Saturday night into Sunday morning, it’s fall back time – we’ll be changing the clocks back one hour to Central Standard Time.