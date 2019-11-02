CHICAGO (CBS) — It was all treats Saturday morning for a Crete family that couldn’t celebrate Halloween.
Kids and parents visited Matthew and Jayden Farris, delivering candy and the spirit of the spooky season.
Both children struggle with a rare undiagnosed degenerative disease. Because of their conditions, the kids were unable to trick-or-treat Thursday when the weather took a turn for the worse.
But a social media effort, as reported by CBS 2’s Jeremy Ross, brought the holiday to them two days later. The community organized a “reverse trick or treat,” an hour to visit the Farris family and deliver them treats.
“I’m overwhelmed. This is amazing, everybody is so, so kind,” said the boys’ mother, Jeannette Farris. “I never expected this turnout. It’s beautiful.”
The family has also set up a GoFundMe page to help out with medical costs, which can be found here.