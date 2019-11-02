  • CBS 2On Air

CHICAGO (CBS) — Remembrances for “Día de los Muertos” — or the Day of the Dead — are now underway for many families in the Chicago area.

The Shrine of Our Lady of Guadalupe in Pilsen played host to celebratory events Saturday.

The Day of the Dead celebrates death as a natural part of the human experience.

There are several Day of the Dead celebrations in the Chicago area this weekend including the “Love Never Dies Ball” that just wrapped up at the National Museum of Mexican Art in Pilsen.

The ceremonies help to remember those who have passed away and as tradition says, to feel closer to them on this day.