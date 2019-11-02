CHICAGO (CBS) — Remembrances for “Día de los Muertos” — or the Day of the Dead — are now underway for many families in the Chicago area.
The Shrine of Our Lady of Guadalupe in Pilsen played host to celebratory events Saturday.
The Day of the Dead celebrates death as a natural part of the human experience.
A #DiaDeMuertos #DayOfTheDead altar (ofrenda) in #Pilsen for loved ones who’ve passed away. The bottom of the altar is dedicated to trans women who have died. The offerings including flowers, candles and sugar skulls. pic.twitter.com/Eaoh0Ite9V
— CBS Chicago (@cbschicago) November 2, 2019
There are several Day of the Dead celebrations in the Chicago area this weekend including the “Love Never Dies Ball” that just wrapped up at the National Museum of Mexican Art in Pilsen.
The ceremonies help to remember those who have passed away and as tradition says, to feel closer to them on this day.