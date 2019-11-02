Man Shot, Critically Wonded On Far South SideA man was shot and critically wounded early Saturday in the Rosemoor community, police said.

Boy, 15, To Face Judge In Shooting That Wounded 7-Year-Old Girl While Trick-Or-TreatingA 15-year-old boy was set to face a judge on Saturday after he was charged with attempted murder in the shooting of a 7-year-old girl when she was trick-or-treating on Thursday.

CPS Cross-Country Runners Headed To Sectionals Saturday After Judge Rules In Their FavorIt’s the goal of all athletes to make it to the postseason – but that dream was in jeopardy for hundreds of students in the Chicago Public Schools thanks to the teachers’ strike. But on Saturday, that had all changed and the finish line was in sight.

Driver Charged With DUI After Pickup Truck Slams Into Chamber Of Commerce Building In AntiochA pickup truck slammed through the Chamber of Commerce building in far northwest suburban Antioch early Saturday morning.