ANTIOCH, Ill. (CBS) — A pickup truck slammed through the Chamber of Commerce building in far northwest suburban Antioch early Saturday morning.
Around 1 a.m., police were called to the Antioch Chamber of Commerce building at 882 Main St., and found that a 1997 Ford pickup had crashed right into it.
The driver, identified by police as Dimitry Skinner, 23, of Grayslake, was taken to an area hospital, police said. He admitted to officers that he had consumed alcohol and narcotics and has been charged with driving under the influence, police said.
Police said Skinner was driving at a high rate of speed south on Main Street, failed to negotiate a slight curve at Orchard Street, and crashed right into the building.
A witness said Skinner also ran a red light right before the crash.
The building sustained major damage and a board-up service came in, police said. The building and nearby sidewalks were closed for safety reasons.
Yet, the chamber of commerce’s Antioch Champagne & Chocolate Holiday walk will still be on from noon to 4 p.m., police said.
Bond and court information for Skinner was not available Saturday morning.