HAMMOND, Ind. (CBS) — A Portage, Indiana man was arrested early Sunday after being caught going 142 mph down Interstate 80/94, Indiana State Police said.
Around 3 a.m. Saturday, Indiana State Police Trooper Alaa Hamed spotted a white 2011 Audi traveling at an extremely high rate of speed on 80/94 eastbound at the one-mile marker.
Hamed was patrolling in an unmarked black Dodge Charger, and when the Audi went whizzing by, Hamed used his radar to clock its speed at 142 mph, state police said.
The speed limit on that stretch of 80/94 is 55.
Hamed pulled over the driver at the five-mile marker. The driver stopped and Hamed asked him why he was driving so fast, state police said.
The driver responded that he was a “thrill seeker,” state police said.
He was also drunk, according to state police. Alcohol was detected on his breath, and a certified chemical test showed his blood alcohol was twice the legal limit at 0.16, state police said.
The driver, Lance A. Muckey, 35, of Portage, was charged with operating while intoxicated with a prior conviction, which is a felony, state police said. He was also charged with four misdemeanors.