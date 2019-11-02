CHICAGO (CBS) — A 27-year-old man has died after being shot in a vehicle Saturday afternoon in the Brainerd neighborhood, Chicago police say.
The man was traveling in a vehicle southbound in the 9100 block of South Aberdeen around 2:45 p.m. when he heard gunshots and felt pain, according to police.
The man was shot in the back and right leg. Police say he then got into another vehicle and went to Little Company of Mary Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
Area South detectives are investigating.