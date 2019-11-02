  • CBS 2On Air

CHICAGO (CBS) — A man first began throwing bananas at people, and then slashed someone in the face, at a 7-11 store in River North early Saturday, police said.

The attack happened around 3 a.m. at the 7-11 at 45 E. Chicago Ave., police said.

A complainant told police that the man became combative and began throwing bananas at the clerk and customers.

When a witness intervened, the man took out a knife and caused a laceration, police said.

Both the suspect and the slashing victim fled the scene, police said.

No one was in custody Saturday afternoon.