CHICAGO (CBS) — A man first began throwing bananas at people, and then slashed someone in the face, at a 7-11 store in River North early Saturday, police said.
The attack happened around 3 a.m. at the 7-11 at 45 E. Chicago Ave., police said.
A complainant told police that the man became combative and began throwing bananas at the clerk and customers.
When a witness intervened, the man took out a knife and caused a laceration, police said.
Both the suspect and the slashing victim fled the scene, police said.
No one was in custody Saturday afternoon.