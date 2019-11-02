CHICAGO (CBS) — Amateur boxers laced up the boxing gloves and stepped into the ring for a good cause Saturday.
It’s the 28th annual “Ringside for Mercy’s Sake.”
Nearly 1,000 people attended the black tie event at the Marriott Hotel on Michigan Avenue.
Amateur boxers battled each other to raise money for the Mercy Home for Boys and Girls.
CBS 2’s Jim Williams, a Mercy Home board member, serves as the emcee every year.
The Mercy Home for Boys and Girls has been taking care of children in crisis since 1887.