CHICAGO (CBS) — Police on Saturday were searching for a 14-year-old girl who was last seen the day before in the West Lawn community.
Lourdes Pardo was reported missing Friday from the 6200 block of South Kedvale Avenue, police said.
Lourdes is Hispanic with brown hair and brown eyes and a light complexion. She stands 5 feet 3 inches tall and weighs 110 pounds.
She may be carrying a black backpack with brown suede on the bottom, and may be in the company of someone named Erik Hernandez who has also been reported missing.
Anyone with information or who might see Lourdes is asked to call 911, or Area Central Special Victims Unit detectives at (312) 747-8380.