CPS Cross-Country Runners Headed To Sectionals Saturday After Judge Rules In Their FavorIt’s the goal of all athletes to make it to the postseason – but that dream was in jeopardy for hundreds of students in the Chicago Public Schools thanks to the teachers’ strike. But on Saturday, that had all changed and the finish line was in sight.

LaVine Scores 26 As Bulls Beat Pistons, Derrick Rose Returns To Play Against His Former TeamTrailing by one in the closing minutes, the Chicago Bulls were looking for someone to hit the big shots. Zach LaVine delivered the baskets they needed.

CPS Student Athletes Continue Road To State Championship After Receiving Last-Minute Go-AheadA judge ruled Friday that CPS cross country teams could participate in sectionals, overturning the IHSA's earlier decision.

IHSA Denies CPS Cross Country Teams' Appeal To Compete In Playoffs; Teams To Take Their Case To CourtThe IHSA was hearing an appeal to continue the season allowing runners to compete in the sectionals.

Fantasy Football Start And Sit Week 9: Sit Philip Rivers Against Packers DefenseThe Fantasy Football Today crew breaks down why the Chargers Philip Rivers should be benched this week. Who should you start in his place?

Brock Lesnar Takes Down UFC Nemesis Cain Velasquez At WWE Crown JewelBrock Lesnar retained the WWE Championship at the Crown Jewel pay-per-view in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, scoring revenge on Cain Velasquez.