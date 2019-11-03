CHICAGO (CBS) — A driver has been arrested for DUI, after crashing into two Illinois State Police vehicles that were making a traffic stop on Interstate 57 early Sunday.

Illinois State Police said the troopers were conducting a routine traffic stop on Interstate 57 near 115th Street around 1:40 a.m., and had activated the emergency lights on their vehicles, when a red sedan rear-ended a police SUV, pushing it into an ISP squad car.

All three vehicles were seriously damaged.

The injured troopers – a 22-year-old woman and a 23-year-old woman – were taken to Roseland Community Hospital for treatment, according to the Chicago Fire Department. A 39-year-old man and a 47-year-old man who also were injured in the crash were taken to Little Company of Mary Hospital for treatment.

The driver who caused the crash was arrested for driving under the influence.

This has been one of the most dangerous and deadliest years for state troopers on Illinois highways.

Three troopers have died this year in crashes; two of them died when they were struck by drivers who failed to slow down and move over one lane for an emergency vehicle stopped at the side of the road with emergency lights flashing.

Before Sunday’s crash, a total of 16 state troopers had been hit by vehicles that had violated the state’s “move over” law, also known as “Scott’s Law.”

Scott’s Law requires drivers to slow down, and move over at least one lane if possible for emergency vehicles that have their flashing lights activated – including police cars, fire trucks, tow trucks, and construction vehicles.

Drivers who violate Scott’s Law face fines of up to $10,000, a two-year suspension of their driver’s license, and possible jail time.