CHICAGO (CBS) — The administrative offices of the Lake Zurich Park and Recreation Department were seriously damaged in a fire Saturday night.
The fire started shortly after 8 p.m. at the Paulus Park Barn, at 200 S. Rand Rd.
Lake Zurich Fire Department officials said the first crews to arrive on scene found heavy flames coming from the building.
The fire was quickly brought under control, but caused significant visible damage to the exterior of the building.
No one was in the building at the time, and no injuries were reported.
The building is the park department’s center for activities and staff offices.
The indoor farmer’s market scheduled for Sunday at the Paulus Park Barn was canceled after the fire. Other programs at the Paulus Park Barn also have been canceled for the coming week.
The cause of the blaze was under investigation.