Darvish, Heyward Won't Opt Out Of Contracts With Cubs; Team Exercises Option On Quintana, But Not HollandYu Darvish and Jason Heyward both had the right to opt out of their contracts and become free agents, but decided against it.

CPS Student Athletes Relieved To Participate In Post-Season After Teachers' StrikeSaturday is the post-season for hundreds of Chicago Public Schools athletes. But for almost two weeks, it was anyone's guess if they'd be able to play because of the Chicago teachers’ Strike.

Chicago Bears vs. Philadelphia Eagles: Three Things To WatchThe Bears may be struggling, but this one has plenty of juice. Here are three things to watch for as the Bears take on the Eagles in a rematch of last year's double-doink debacle.

Chicago Bears vs. Philadelphia Eagles: What You Need To KnowThe Chicago Bears travel this Sunday to play the Philadelphia Eagles. Kickoff is noon.

CPS Cross-Country Runners Headed To Sectionals Saturday After Judge Rules In Their FavorIt’s the goal of all athletes to make it to the postseason – but that dream was in jeopardy for hundreds of students in the Chicago Public Schools thanks to the teachers’ strike. But on Saturday, that had all changed and the finish line was in sight.

LaVine Scores 26 As Bulls Beat Pistons, Derrick Rose Returns To Play Against His Former TeamTrailing by one in the closing minutes, the Chicago Bulls were looking for someone to hit the big shots. Zach LaVine delivered the baskets they needed.