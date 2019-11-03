CHICAGO (CBS) — A 13-year-old girl was shot and seriously wounded Sunday afternoon in the North Lawndale neighborhood, officials said.
Police said around 3:30 p.m., the girl was on the sidewalk in the 1600 block of South Homan Avenue when two people got out of a burgundy-colored sport-utility vehicle and began firing shots.
The girl was struck twice in the abdomen by gunfire and was rushed to Stroger Hospital of Cook County, police said.
The Fire Department said the girl was taken to the hospital in serious-to-critical condition. Her condition was stabilized, police later said.
As of 4:30 p.m., no one was in custody. Area Central detectives were investigating.