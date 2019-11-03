CHICAGO (CBS) — A man was hospitalized Sunday after falling from a rooftop deck in River North.
Police said around 12:30 a.m. Sunday, the 28-year-old man fell from the fifth floor of a building in the 700 block of North Dearborn Street, just off Huron Street, after climbing a ledge on the rooftop and slipping.
Video showed the Fire Department with its ladder raised to the top of the building at 708 N. Dearborn St., which houses the Jack Alexander Salon and Spa on the ground floor and apartments above.
There were reports that the man ended up pinned between two buildings. Firefighters had to climb the ladder and break through a brick wall to get to the man.
The man was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital, where he was reported in serious condition, police said.
Police did not have an update on his condition as of late Sunday afternoon.