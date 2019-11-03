CHICAGO (CBS) — A man was shot and killed early Sunday during a fight about a block away from a police station in the Roscoe Village neighborhood.
Police said two men were fighting near School Street and Claremont Avenue around 3:20 a.m., when a 29-year-old man was shot in the abdomen and arm. The shooting happened around the corner from Area North Detective bureau headquarters at Belmont and Western.
The victim was taken to Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.
No one was in custody Sunday morning. Area North detectives were investigating.