CHICAGO (CBS/CBS News/AP) — McDonald’s Corporation announced Sunday that its chief executive officer has left the company after violating company policy by engaging in a consensual relationship with an employee.
In announcing former CEO Steve Easterbrook’s departure, the fast food giant said he demonstrated poor judgment. McDonald’s forbids managers from having romantic relationships with direct or indirect reports.
In an email to employees, Easterbrook acknowledged he had a relationship with an employee and said it was a mistake.
“Given the values of the company, I agree with the Board that it is time for me to move on,” Easterbrook said.
The board of directors named Chris Kempczinski as its new president and CEO. Kempczinski recently served as president of McDonald’s USA.
Kempczinski thanked Easterbrook for his contributions and described him as a patient and helpful mentor.
The global headquarters for McDonald’s are located at Randolph and Carpenter streets in the West Loop.
