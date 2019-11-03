CHICAGO (CBS) — Police on Sunday were warning Near West Side and West Town residents of spates of burglaries.

Police suspect one man in at least six incidents between late September and late October. In each incident, the man entered condo building garages and stole property, police said.

The incidents happened at the following times and locations:

• Between 6 p.m. Sept. 25 and 7 a.m. Sept. 26 in the 200 block of South Racine Avenue;

• At 7 a.m. Sept. 28 in the 1200 block of West Madison Street;

• At 7 a.m. Sept. 30 in the 0-99 block of South Throop Street;

• At 6:30 a.m. Oct. 5 in the 0-99 block of South Ashland Avenue;

• Between 1 a.m. and 8:30 a.m. Oct. 13 in the 1300 block of West Madison Street;

• Between midnight and 8:30 a.m. Oct. 21 in the 100 block of North Carpenter Street.

The suspect in the burglaries is described as a black male between 45 and 55 years old, standing 5 feet 6 to 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighing 160 to 180 pounds.

In separate and apparently unrelated incidents a bit farther north in West Town, someone entered two apartments through side windows and took personal property, police said.

Those incidents occurred at the following times and locations:

• Around 10:35 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 19, in the 1300 block of West Ancona Street;

• Between 4 p.m. and 11 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26, in the 700 block of North Elizabeth Street.

No description of the suspect was available in those cases.

Police advise everyone always to be aware of their surroundings, ensure doors and windows are always locked before leaving, report any suspicious activity immediately, remain calm if confronted by an assailant, remember any unique physical characteristics, and refrain from pursuing suspects.

Anyone with information about either spate of burglaries is asked to call Area Central detectives at (312) 747-8380.