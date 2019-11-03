GLENVIEW, Ill. (CBS) — A small plane made an emergency landing on a golf course in Glenview Sunday afternoon, officials said.
The plane landed sometime before 3 p.m. at The Glen Club, at 2901 W. Lake Ave.
“So we were on 13 ready to tee off when this plane comes hovering over our head – just missed the tree; obviously the engine was off. Just missed the tree and then did a nice landing. Nobody was injured. So I called it in right away,” said golfer Dave Cederberg “It was pretty scary though – just flew right over our heads.”
A law enforcement official told CBS 2’s Steven Graves it was an emergency landing, but the reason behind the landing was not immediately learned.
THERE’S A PLANE ON HOLE 13.
The GM says no one was hurt. The pilot was training a student, she says. No word on what caused the sudden landing. @cbschicago pic.twitter.com/H8EIVW3VJM
The general manager of The Glen Club said she’d heard the plane took off from Chicago Executive Airport in Wheeling, and the pilot was a training student who was supposed to go back to the airport. No golfers were on Hole 13 when the plane landed there, she said.
No one was not injured and the plane was not damaged. A golf shop worker said the fire department responded to the plane on golf carts.