CHICAGO (CBS)– Two children were put in the hospital by gunfire in four days. Police say both were not the intended targets.

One suspected gunman went before a judge this Monday morning. The gunman is just 15-years-old and was charged with attempted murder.

Police said he shot 7-year-old Giselle Zamago, while she was trick-or-treating at 26th and Lawndale last Thursday evening.

Police said the 15-year-old is a gang member.

Giselle was hit in the neck and chest, and she was rushed to the hospital in critical condition. Her family says she has slowly improved.

His next court date was set for Nov. 26.

On Sunday afternoon, a little more than a mile away from where Giselle was shot, a 13-year-old girl was shot twice in the stomach in North Lawndale.

She was on the sidewalk near 16th and Homan when two people for out of a burgundy-colored-SUV and started shooting.

Police told CBS 2 the girl was not the intended target and was caught in the middle of a possible gang-related shooting.

The girl was rushed to Stroger Hospital where her condition was stabilized.