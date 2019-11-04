  • CBS 2On Air

Filed Under:Burnside, carbon monoxide, carbon monoxide leak, South Side

CHICAGO (CBS)– A carbon monoxide leak at an elementary school on the South Side has been upgraded to a level 2 hazmat.

A custodian working early Monday morning at Burnside Academy discovered the carbon monoxide detector going off.

No children were in the building at the time of the incident.

Fire crews are at the school and the scene has been secured.

As a result of this incident, 91st Place between Langley and St. Lawrence Avenue is blocked. There is also equipment blocking Langley between 91st Street to 91st Place.

It is not yet clear if school will be canceled. On a normal day, school starts at 7:30 a.m.

This is a developing story.