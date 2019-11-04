Patrick Kane Scores In Overtime, Blackhawks Top DucksPatrick Kane scored 24 seconds into overtime off a pass from Jonathan Toews and the Chicago Blackhawks beat the Anaheim Ducks Sunday night.

Cubs Exercise $16.5 Million 2020 Contract Option For Anthony RizzoThe Cubs have exercised a $16.5 million option for next season on first baseman Anthony Rizzo.

Zach LaVine Crosses 2,000 Mark For Career Points, But Bulls Fall To PacersT.J. Warren scored a season-high 26 points and the short-handed Indiana Pacers beat the Chicago Bulls on Sunday.

Bears' Rally Falls Short After Inept First Half In 22-14 Loss To EaglesThe Bears went three-and-out on their first five possessions, gaining minus-10 yards. They didn't get a first down until the final minute of the first half.

Darvish, Heyward Won't Opt Out Of Contracts With Cubs; Team Exercises Option On Quintana, But Not HollandYu Darvish and Jason Heyward both had the right to opt out of their contracts and become free agents, but decided against it.

CPS Student Athletes Relieved To Participate In Post-Season After Teachers' StrikeSaturday is the post-season for hundreds of Chicago Public Schools athletes. But for almost two weeks, it was anyone's guess if they'd be able to play because of the Chicago teachers’ Strike.