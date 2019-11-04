



Cook County Democratic Party leaders have asked former state Rep. Luis Arroyo to step down from his post as committeeman of the 36th Ward in the wake of his arrest on a federal bribery charge.

Arroyo resigned from the Illinois House on Friday, four days after he was arrested on federal charges accusing him of bribing a state senator. Arroyo remains the 36th Ward committeeman, which puts him in the position to pick his replacement in the House.

At a closed-door meeting on Monday, Cook County Democratic Party leaders voted unanimously to ask Arroyo to step down from his party position.

With the 3rd District seat in the Illinois House now vacant, Democratic committeemen from the district are empowered to select Arroyo’s replacement until the 2020 election. If he does not step down as 36th Ward committeeman, he would have the largest share of votes in picking his successor.

Arroyo, 65, has been charged with one count of federal program bribery. Federal prosecutors said he was caught on tape paying a $2,500 bribe to a state senator who was wearing a wire for the feds.

The feds say Arroyo had agreed to pay the senator $2,500 a month for up to a year in exchange for the senator’s support of sweepstakes-related legislation that would benefit one of Arroyo’s lobbying clients.

The charges against Arroyo do not identify the senator involved in the case, identifying the lawmaker only as “Cooperating Witness 1.” But that witness has been identified by multiple news outlets as state Sen. Terry Link (D-Vernon Hills), who is the assistant majority leader in the Illinois State Senate.

According to the charges, on Aug. 2, Arroyo offered to pay the senator $2,500 a month for his support for the sweepstakes legislation. On Aug. 22, the two met at a restaurant in Skokie, and Arroyo gave the senator a check for $2,500 as an initial payment, with the expectation Arroyo would continue paying $2,500 a month for 6 to 12 months.

Link allegedly recorded the conversation for the feds. He expects to be charged with filing false income tax returns in 2016 and is apparently cooperating in the hopes of a lighter punishment.

Link has publicly denied he is the state senator involved in the case.