



An Illinois state trooper posted a passionate plea online, urging drivers to pay attention.

It comes after two troopers were taken to the hospital after a crash during a traffic stop along the Eisenhower Expressway.

ISP say troopers were working a traffic stop on I-57 near 115th early Sunday morning when a red car slammed into one of their squad cars.

The crash sent the trooper’s vehicle into a second squad car. Two state troopers and two other people were all taken to the hospital. The troopers have been released and the other people have minor injuries.

The driver who caused the crash — Clarence P. Junius, 38, of Markham — was arrested for driving under the influence.

Sunday night, ISP posted a long message from a trooper named Tracy.In the post, she urges people to drive like your life depends on it and follow the law.

“Looking for stranded motorists or emergency vehicles on the shoulder and then moving over for them. Moving over and slowing down is everything to us,” she said in the post.

The law says drivers in Illinois have to slow down and move to another lane if a car is stopped on the shoulder.

Still, four Illinois state troopers have died so far this year. Two troppers were in Scott’s Law violation crashes, one was killed in head on crash with a wrong way driver and one in a shooting incident.

It’s the deadliest year in ISP history.