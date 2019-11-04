CHICAGO (CBS)– Chicago Police Superintendent Eddie Johnson is presenting his new budget, but there are questions surrounding whether he’ll even be with the department by the time it’s in place.
A possible retirement or resignation may be on the way. So this could be Supt. Johnson’s last budget to present to City Hall, his future is uncertain.
Monday’s hearing is part of Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s ongoing budget hearings to dig Chicago out of debt.
The mayor has already said Chicago just can’t afford current police overtime expenses. So the superintendent has to cut some costs.
Last month Johnson says he fell asleep behind the wheel of his parked city issued car.
He initially say it was because of a blood pressure medicine-related matter. Then, a day later, Lightfoot acknowledged Johnson told her he’d also been drinking.
Also, Johnson got a vote of no confidence last week from the Chicago police union for boycotting President Trump’s speech to police chiefs in Chicago.
Meanwhile, Mayor Lightfoot is backing Johnson.