CHICAGO (CBS)– Monday is going to a cloudy and breezy day, followed by a week of below-average temperatures.
Cloudy and breezy conditions today will make our 49deg high feel a bit cooler! Could find a few isolated sprinkles through the day too. #Monday #Chicago @CBSChicago pic.twitter.com/66o8Y72uT2
— Megan Glaros (@MeganGlaros) November 4, 2019
Temperatures are expected to stay in the upper 40s throughout the day, but according to CBS 2 meteorologist Megan Glaros, the breeze could make it feel a bit cooler.
Isolated sprinkles are possible throughout the day as well.
We should be in the mid 50s at this point in November. Not this week! Temps below average again ALL WEEK. @CBSChicago pic.twitter.com/2YmN0xiIwo
— Megan Glaros (@MeganGlaros) November 4, 2019
Glaros said temperatures are below average this week and should be in the mid 50s.
7 Day Forecast @cbschicago https://t.co/f02lUqtTT9 #fb pic.twitter.com/S3oy7s9geA
— Ed Curran (@EdCurran) November 4, 2019
The rest of the week will be cold with temperatures in the low 40s and upper 30s. There is a chance for showers on Tuesday.