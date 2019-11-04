  • CBS 2On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    07:00 AMCBS This Morning
    09:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AMCBS 2 News at 11:00AM
    11:30 AMThe Young and the Restless
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Chicago, Chicago Temperatures, Chicago Weather, Forecast, Weather

CHICAGO (CBS)– Monday is going to a cloudy and breezy day, followed by a week of below-average temperatures.

Temperatures are expected to stay in the upper 40s throughout the day, but according to CBS 2 meteorologist Megan Glaros, the breeze could make it feel a bit cooler.

Isolated sprinkles are possible throughout the day as well.

Glaros said temperatures are below average this week and should be in the mid 50s.

The rest of the week will be cold with temperatures in the low 40s and upper 30s. There is a chance for showers on Tuesday.