IHSA Challenges Ruling That Allowed CPS Cross-Country Runners To Advance Despite Recent Teachers' StrikeDays after Chicago Public Schools cross-country runners competed in this weekend’s Illinois state sectionals, the Illinois High School Association has filed an appeal – challenging a judge’s earlier ruling that allowed them to participate.

After Deflating Loss To Pacers, Boylen Says Bulls Need To Take Responsibility For PreparednessThe Bulls suffered yet another deflating loss against the shorthanded Pacers last night. They looked lifeless at times and played soft down the stretch.

Back To The Drawing Board For The Bears"I'll just tell you, offensively, there's a lot more there than just one person."

Patrick Kane Scores In Overtime, Blackhawks Top DucksPatrick Kane scored 24 seconds into overtime off a pass from Jonathan Toews and the Chicago Blackhawks beat the Anaheim Ducks Sunday night.

Cubs Exercise $16.5 Million 2020 Contract Option For Anthony RizzoThe Cubs have exercised a $16.5 million option for next season on first baseman Anthony Rizzo.

Zach LaVine Crosses 2,000 Mark For Career Points, But Bulls Fall To PacersT.J. Warren scored a season-high 26 points and the short-handed Indiana Pacers beat the Chicago Bulls on Sunday.