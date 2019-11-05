CHICAGO (CBS)– A young woman killed in a drive-by shooting on Chicago’s southwest side.
The 26-year-old was sitting in a parked car with her boyfriend when someone opened fire around 11 p.m. Monday.
Detectives are still working to find out if she was actually the intended target.
Bullets shattered the driver’s side window of this dark red Chrysler sedan.
The shooting took place in the 5000 block of west 46th Street, just a couple blocks west of Cicero Avenue.
One of the bullets hit the 26-year-old in the chest. She was taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital where she later died.
The victim’s identity has not been released, police say neither she nor her boyfriend have had trouble with police before.
No arrests have been made.