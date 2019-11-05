  • CBS 2On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    07:00 AMCBS This Morning
    09:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AMCBS 2 News at 11:00AM
    11:30 AMThe Young and the Restless
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Chicago, Drive By Shooting

CHICAGO (CBS)– A young woman killed in a drive-by shooting on Chicago’s southwest side.

The 26-year-old was sitting in a parked car with her boyfriend when someone opened fire around 11 p.m. Monday.

Detectives are still working to find out if she was actually the intended target.

Bullets shattered the driver’s side window of this dark red Chrysler sedan.

The shooting took place in the 5000 block of west 46th Street, just a couple blocks west of Cicero Avenue.

One of the bullets hit the 26-year-old in the chest. She was taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital where she later died.

The victim’s identity has not been released, police say neither she nor her boyfriend have had trouble with police before.

No arrests have been made.