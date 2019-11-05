CHICAGO (CBS) — A wintry mix is on the way for the Wednesday morning rush.
Snow showers develop after midnight, especially north of I-88. Better coverage is expected for Rockford and into Wisconsin.
We could end up with a slushy accumulation of an inch before snow mixes with light rain late in the morning. Any snow should melt by midday.
The best precipitation window would be 1 a.m. to 9 a.m. The best chances for accumulation are far north near the Wisconsin state line.
Conditions later in the day Wednesday will be cloudy with a high of 48. Morning snow showers are also expected Thursday, but conditions will then clear with a high of 33.
On Friday, expect partly sunny conditions, but temperatures that will only reach the freezing mark at 32.
It will also be partly sunny on Saturday, but with a high of 40, and rain and snow showers return on Sunday with a high of 35.