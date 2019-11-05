CHICAGO (CBS)– Backlash is building after two kids’ basketball teams were asked to change tables at a Buffalo Wild Wings in Naperville.
The reason, an employee told them a white customer did not want to sit next to black people.
CBS 2 was the first TV station to sit down and talk with the parents and coaches involved.
They are demanding action Tuesday at press conference later Tuesday morning in Aurora.
The coahces and parents want Buffalo Wild Wings to use this as a teaching moment, so it doesn’t happen to anyone else.
In their first television interview, the coaches of the Bolingbrook Junior Raiders and Flight Athletics teams explained to CBS 2 how an employee asked all 18 players coaches and parents to move, because a white customer didn’t want to sit next to black people.
The incident took place at the Buffalo Wild Wings at 75th and Naperville last weekend.
The kids who were asked to move are all between 5 and 12 years old, and they were there celebrating a teammate’s birthday.
“I said, ‘We’re choosing to spend our money elsewhere, because we’re not appreciated here,'” one of the coaches said.
After an internal investigation, the two employees involved in the incident have been fired. Buffalo Wild Wings said it will conduct sensitivity training at all of it’s sports bars in the Chicago area