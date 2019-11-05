  • CBS 2On Air

Filed Under:I-294, Illinois State Trooper, Trooper Dragged

CHICAGO (CBS)– An Illinois state trooper was dragged by a car along I-294, after the offender drove off during a traffic stop.

The incident took place near the Golf Road exit in Glenview Monday night.

Two troopers pulled over a Gray Honda Civic. One trooper was part-way inside the car when a passenger in the back jumped into the drivers seat and hit the gas.

The trooper was dragged and eventually fell out of the car.

That trooper has been released from the hospital.

Officials said the suspects got away.

This is a developing story.