CHICAGO (CBS) — An off-duty Chicago Police officer is charged with hitting an on-duty officer in the face when she was denied entry to a Boystown nightclub in the wee hours of the morning on Halloween night.

Around 1:20 a.m. this past Friday morning, police were called to a business in the 3700 block of North Broadway. Information on the Chicago Police website specified the location as 3726 N. Broadway, which is the address of Charlie’s – a western-themed bar that features a dance club and drag shows and is one of a few in the area open until 4 a.m.

The caller told police that a 30-year-old woman was told she could not come into the establishment, and she tried to get in anyway before leaving the scene, police said.

Officers toured the area and found the woman, and told her she could not come into the club, police said. Officers then found the woman trying to get into the building again and tried to block her, at which point she hit an officer in the face with an open hand, police said.

Police confirmed the woman who was arrested, Karina Salgado, is a Chicago Police officer herself. Sources said she was intoxicated at the time of the incident.

She was charged with misdemeanor counts of criminal damage to real property, battery, an resisting or obstructing a peace officer.

Salgado’s mugshot, as it appeared on the Chicago Police website, showed her in white and red makeup depicting what appeared to be Pennywise the clown.

Salgado has been a Chicago Police officer for two years. Police said she has been sent to the Alternate Response Section – which handles phone calls for non-emergency reports to police – pending the outcome of an investigation.