CHICAGO (CBS) — Chicago Public Schools has announced the five make-up instructional days missed during the strike.
Originally the Chicago Teachers Union had asked for 11 days to be made up but settled on five during the negotiations.
According to CPS “the make-up days must be scheduled on days on which teachers and CTU staff would not otherwise be paid.”
The dates scheduled are:
*Wednesday, November 27, 2019
*Thursday, January 2, 2020
*Friday, January 3, 2020
*Wednesday, June 17, 2020
*Thursday, June 18, 2020
As part of the agreement to end the CTU strike, CPS committed to making up 5 of the 11 instructional days that were missed during the strike. The make-up days must be scheduled on days on which teachers would not otherwise be paid, which severely limited the district’s options. pic.twitter.com/KF1cvq06hl
— ChicagoPublicSchools (@ChiPubSchools) November 5, 2019
The days selected by CPS officials will shorten students’ Thanksgiving break by one day, and their winter break by two days, and extend the end of the school year by two days. The year originally had been scheduled to end for students on June 16.
The proposed make-up days must be approved by the Chicago Board of Education, which next meets on Nov. 20, when it also will vote on tentative contract agreements with the Chicago Teachers Union and support staff represented by SEIU Local 73.
The Chicago teachers’ strike, which officially ended after the CTU got assurances on the made up days, lasted 11 days and students returned to school on November 1. It was the fourth longest teachers’ strike in Chicago history.