  • CBS 2On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    09:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AMCBS 2 News at 11:00AM
    11:30 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Tinley Park, Tinley Park High School

CHICAGO (CBS)– A speech-language pathologist at Tinley Park High School developed an interactive program designed to help students with special needs.

Jessica Bogacz discovered that her students, who struggle with vocabulary, like to be outside and learn through hands-on activity.

With help from schools officials and Ted’s Greenhouse, a local organization, Bogacz got access to an area in the school courtyard for students to plant a garden.

“The unit benefits both the students, by targeting key academic and communication skills like semantics, vocabulary development, utilizing context clues to define unfamiliar words, and all of Tinley Park High by beautifying the courtyard,” District 228 officials said in a press release.

Students are also working on strategic planning when determining the type of soil to use or what should be planted next.

“The goal is to increase motivation while building on language skills,” says Bogacz. “This program will allow my students to strengthen comprehension and synchronization skills in a fun and interactive way.”

Bogacz has only been at the school for around 11 weeks.