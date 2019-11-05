CHICAGO (CBS)– A speech-language pathologist at Tinley Park High School developed an interactive program designed to help students with special needs.
Jessica Bogacz discovered that her students, who struggle with vocabulary, like to be outside and learn through hands-on activity.
With help from schools officials and Ted’s Greenhouse, a local organization, Bogacz got access to an area in the school courtyard for students to plant a garden.
“The unit benefits both the students, by targeting key academic and communication skills like semantics, vocabulary development, utilizing context clues to define unfamiliar words, and all of Tinley Park High by beautifying the courtyard,” District 228 officials said in a press release.
Students are also working on strategic planning when determining the type of soil to use or what should be planted next.
“The goal is to increase motivation while building on language skills,” says Bogacz. “This program will allow my students to strengthen comprehension and synchronization skills in a fun and interactive way.”
Bogacz has only been at the school for around 11 weeks.