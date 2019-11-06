CHICAGO (CBS) — Eight students got sick from high schools on the Far South and Southeast sides got sick Wednesday after eating brownies and gummies.
At 11:10 a.m., three students from Epic Academy, at 8225 S. Houston Ave., were taken to South Shore Hospital after eating brownies, the Fire Department said.
A CFD spokesman did not know their ages or genders.
At 12:15 p.m., five students from Fenger High School, 11220 S. Wallace St., ate gummies and were taken to Roseland Community Hospital, the Fire Department said.
Those students were three boys and two girls, all 16, the Fire Department said.
Brownies and gummies are, of course, two edible items that are often made with marijuana. When asked what was in the brownies and gummies, the Fire Department spokesman said, “You can only imagine.”