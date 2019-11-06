  • CBS 2On Air

CHICAGO (CBS)– On Nov. 7, Chicago landmarks will turn teal to show the city’s support for Alzheimer’s awareness month.

Credit: AFA

According to the Alzheimer’s Foundation of American, the following structures will be lighting up teal:

  • Willis Tower
  • The Wrigley Building
  • The Merchandise Mart
  • Navy Pier Ferris Wheel
  • One Prudential Plaza
  • Intercontinental Chicago Miracle
  • 1 South Dearborn

Chicago’s landmarks are among 300 sites worldwide participating on Nov. 7.

“The annual program, held in November as part of Alzheimer’s Awareness Month, aims to literally shine a spotlight on Alzheimer’s disease and show support for the millions of people affected by it,” AFA officials said in a press release.