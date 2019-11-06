CHICAGO (CBS)– On Nov. 7, Chicago landmarks will turn teal to show the city’s support for Alzheimer’s awareness month.
According to the Alzheimer’s Foundation of American, the following structures will be lighting up teal:
- Willis Tower
- The Wrigley Building
- The Merchandise Mart
- Navy Pier Ferris Wheel
- One Prudential Plaza
- Intercontinental Chicago Miracle
- 1 South Dearborn
Chicago’s landmarks are among 300 sites worldwide participating on Nov. 7.
“The annual program, held in November as part of Alzheimer’s Awareness Month, aims to literally shine a spotlight on Alzheimer’s disease and show support for the millions of people affected by it,” AFA officials said in a press release.