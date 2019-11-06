CHICAGO (CBS) — The outside noise continues to get louder as the Bears offense keeps struggling and the team keeps losing games.

And that means taking some measures, including maybe the most drastic one you can in 2019. CBS 2’s Matt Zahn has the story.

“Stay off your phone. Stay off social media, but at the same time that is hard to do because now everybody is on social media. It’s just being focused and playing through that. That’s our job,” said receiver Taylor Gabriel.

“I’m trying to get some of these TVs in the building turned off because you got too many people talking about us. What they think we should do. They don’t really know who we are or what we’re capable of or what we’re going through or what we’re thinking. It’s just the outside viewers looking in, so it’s tunnel vision and earmuffs and just come to work every day and try to get better and get back to knowing what we’re capable of doing,” said quarterback Mitchell Trubisky.

It certainly seems like this team is standing behind Trubisky and sticking together as a group. Taylor Gabriel has seen what it’s like when things go the other way.

“Definitely been on those type of teams. You don’t want to show up to work and you don’t want to be around. We don’t have those type of guys in this locker room. We have nothing but good guys and that’s why you haven’t see any finger pointing,” said Gabriel.

Matt Nagy was asked again today about giving up play calling duties as a way to maybe jump start this offense. He wouldn’t really answer other than saying they’re always looking at all avenues to improve.

You can watch the divisional showdown right here on CBS 2 Sunday at noon. Then join Megan Mawicke, Ryan Baker, Matt Zahn and former Bears fullback Jason McKie for our post-game show.