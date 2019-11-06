CHICAGO (CBS) — Temperatures will crash through the early evening hours Wednesday, with rain turning to snow through midnight.
As a cold front sweeps into Chicago, temps will fall to a low of 25 degrees overnight.
The snow accumulation will be minor, with no more than a half inch to one inch. However, north winds may gust to 35 miles per hour, creating hazards along the lakefront.
A Lakeshore Flood Advisory is in effect this evening through 4 p.m. Thursday. Waves may build to seven to nine feet.
Some lake effect snow showers will linger in northwest Indiana Thursday morning.
The high Thursday will be in the low 30s and winds will be gusty, between 10 to 20 miles per hour. Friday will be dry with a high of 32, while there will be a slight warmup into the 40s on the weekend.